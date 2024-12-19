Azerbaijan, Colombia Discuss Cooperation In Various Fields
Date
12/19/2024 2:10:11 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan's non-resident ambassador to Bogotá, Mammad Talibov,
held discussions with Patricia Cortes Ortiz, head of the Europe
Department of the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to explore
potential cooperation in trade, culture, education, and consular
affairs, Azernews reports, citing the press
service of the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a
statement on the matter.
The statement highlighted: "The Head of the Europe Department of
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had a productive meeting with the
non-resident Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Colombia, Mammad Talibov.
During the meeting, potential cooperation in areas of mutual
interest was discussed, particularly in trade, culture, education,
and consular affairs for the coming year."
It was emphasized that significant progress has been made in
Azerbaijan-Colombia relations this year. Notable advancements
include the meetings of Colombian Foreign Affairs and Trade
Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo with his Azerbaijani counterpart
Jeyhun Bayramov during the UN General Assembly and COP29 held in
Baku, as well as with Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources Mukhtar Babayev at COP16 in Kalida.
Additionally, it was noted that the Azerbaijani government has
provided humanitarian financial aid to Colombia on two occasions
this year to mitigate the impacts of climate-related
emergencies.
These developments mark a significant stride in strengthening
bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia. The
discussions and meetings underscore a mutual commitment to
enhancing collaboration in various sectors, fostering economic
growth, cultural exchange, and educational partnerships. This
ongoing dialogue and cooperation lay a robust foundation for future
engagements and joint initiatives, aiming to benefit both nations
and their respective populations.
The progress achieved in 2023 serves as a testament to the
effective diplomatic efforts and the shared vision of Azerbaijan
and Colombia, paving the way for continued partnership and
increased cooperation in the years to come.
