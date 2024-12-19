Azerbaijan, Colombia Discuss Cooperation In Various Fields

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's non-resident ambassador to Bogotá, Mammad Talibov, held discussions with Patricia Cortes Ortiz, head of the Europe Department of the Colombian of Foreign Affairs, to explore potential cooperation in trade, culture, education, and consular affairs, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on the matter.

The statement highlighted: "The Head of the Europe Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had a productive meeting with the non-resident Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Colombia, Mammad Talibov. During the meeting, potential cooperation in areas of mutual interest was discussed, particularly in trade, culture, education, and consular affairs for the coming year."

It was emphasized that significant progress has been made in Azerbaijan-Colombia relations this year. Notable advancements include the meetings of Colombian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov during the UN General Assembly and COP29 held in Baku, as well as with Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev at COP16 in Kalida.

Additionally, it was noted that the Azerbaijani government has provided humanitarian financial aid to Colombia on two occasions this year to mitigate the impacts of climate-related emergencies.

These developments mark a significant stride in strengthening bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia. The discussions and meetings underscore a mutual commitment to enhancing collaboration in various sectors, fostering economic growth, cultural exchange, and educational partnerships. This ongoing dialogue and cooperation lay a robust foundation for future engagements and joint initiatives, aiming to benefit both nations and their respective populations.

The progress achieved in 2023 serves as a testament to the effective diplomatic efforts and the shared vision of Azerbaijan and Colombia, paving the way for continued partnership and increased cooperation in the years to come.