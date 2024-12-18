MOFA-AUKMIN Emphasizes Importance Of Cross-Strait Peace And Stability

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIWAN / UK – UK secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs David Lammy and secretary of state for defence John Healey met with Australian for foreign affairs Penny Wong and deputy prime minister and minister for defence Richard Marles for the Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) in London on December 16, 2024.

Following the meeting, they issued a joint statement underscoring the critical importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and stressed that differences should be resolved peacefully rather than through the threat or use of force or coercion and reiterated opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo.

“The international community benefits from the expertise of the Taiwanese people and committed to supporting Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations,” the joint statement emphasizes.“In addition, the two sides expressed their willingness to continue deepening relations with Taiwan in the domains of the economy, trade, science, technology, and culture.”

This is the third time in two years that the United Kingdom and Australia have issued joint statements publicly expressing support for Taiwan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, (MOFA) welcomes the statements and extends its sincere appreciation, stating:

“ The United Kingdom, Australia, and Taiwan are like-minded partners which share the common values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. They are also important stabilizing forces in the Indo-Pacific region, helping to maintain peace. As an indispensable member of the international community, Taiwan will continue to work closely with like-minded countries to uphold cross-strait peace and stability, broaden Taiwan's international participation, defend the rules-based international order, and jointly promote security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.”

-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="alignnone wp-image-88664 size-full" src="/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/mofa_uk_policy.png" alt="" width="1201" height="260" srcset="/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/mofa_uk_policy.png 1201w, /wp-content/uploads/2024/12/mofa_uk_policy-300x65.png 300w, /wp-content/uploads/2024/12/mofa_uk_policy-696x151.png 696w, /wp-content/uploads/2024/12/mofa_uk_policy-768x166.png 768w, /wp-content/uploads/2024/12/mofa_uk_policy-150x32.png 150w, /wp-content/uploads/2024/12/mofa_uk_policy-1068x231.png 1068w" sizes="(max-width: 1201px) 100vw, 1201px" />

The UK and Australia gave a joint statement following the Australia-UK Ministerial Consultation (AUKMIN) meeting on 16 December 2024 in London.

The post MOFA-AUKMIN emphasizes importance of cross-strait peace and stability appeared first on Caribbean News Global .