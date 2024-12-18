Firstenergy Names Brian X. Tierney Chair Of The Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Current Chair John W. Somerhalder II to remain on the Board; Lisa Winston Hicks to remain Lead Independent Director

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Brian X. Tierney has been unanimously elected by the Board of Directors to the additional role of Chair of the Board, effective Jan. 1, 2025. He succeeds John W. Somerhalder II, who will remain a director of the Board. Lisa Winston Hicks will remain the Board's Lead Independent Director.

"Over the last several years, FirstEnergy has made tremendous progress on its financial, operational and cultural transformation, and this is the right time for Brian to take on the additional role of Chair," said Somerhalder. "Brian's appointment underscores our conviction that FirstEnergy will continue to advance its strategy under his exemplary leadership, and I look forward to continuing to work with him in this new capacity."

"The Board is confident that combining the CEO and Chair roles will best position the company as it delivers more secure and reliable energy through the execution of its Energize365 capital investment program," Hicks said. "On behalf of the Board, we want to thank John for his significant contributions to the company. We are pleased that we will be able to continue to benefit from his expertise in his role as a director."

Tierney has served as President and CEO of FirstEnergy and as a director of the Board since June 1, 2023.

"FirstEnergy is a stronger organization thanks to the work our dedicated team is doing to shape our future as a premier electric company," said Tierney. "I am honored to serve as Chair and look forward to continuing to partner with the entire Board, including Lisa, who will provide strong independent Board leadership in her ongoing role as Lead Independent Director. We will remain focused on creating shareholder value by delivering on our financial commitments, driving continuous improvement and investment across our regulated electric companies, and capitalizing on the opportunities of the energy transition."

About Brian Tierney

Brian X. Tierney is President and CEO of FirstEnergy Corp. He also is a member of the company's Board of Directors. Previously, Tierney was a Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Operations and Asset Management for Blackstone Infrastructure Partners. Prior to joining Blackstone in 2021, Tierney spent more than 23 years at American Electric Power (AEP), one of the largest electrical utilities in the United States. He held a number of senior leadership positions at AEP, most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Strategy. From 2009-2020, Tierney served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Tierney directed the company's finance and accounting activities, and also had responsibility for strategy, procurement, supply chain and fleet operations. Tierney gained operations experience as Executive Vice President – AEP Utilities East, AEP's largest regulated utility region, responsible for the distribution, customer service and financial performance of AEP's utility operating companies in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at and on X @FirstEnergyCorp .

