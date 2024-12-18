Amid Security Concerns, MHA Reimposes Protected Area Regime In 3 NE States

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Dec 18 (IANS) The Manipur on Wednesday said that in view of the growing security concerns arising out of influx from neighbouring countries, the Union of Home Affairs (MHA) has reimposed the Protected Area in the state as well as neighbouring Mizoram and Nagaland, officials said.

An official statement said that with this reimposition of the Protected Area Regime, the movement of foreigners visiting Manipur would be closely monitored, and they are required to obtain the necessary Protected Area Permits (PAP) in accordance with the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958.

The Manipur government would like to address certain claims made by an organisation identifying itself as the 'Kuki-Zo Council' recently, the statement said adding that upon investigation, it has been found that no such organisation exists in Manipur.

The origin and authenticity of this group are highly questionable, it said.

"There is no district by the name Lamka, mentioned as a headquarters (of the organisation) in Manipur. This raises strong suspicions regarding the external origins of such organisations that appear to operate outside legal and administrative frameworks," the statement said.

According to the statement, the police are actively looking into this matter and an FIR would be lodged to ascertain the true nature and intent behind such misleading activities.

The people of Manipur are urged to exercise caution and not to pay heed to statements or claims from organisations of dubious origins, which have been surfacing recently with the apparent intention of creating confusion and unrest, it said.

The government remained committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state and advised the citizens to remain vigilant and trust only credible sources of information, it added.

Further updates would be shared as investigations progress, it said.

The state government also urged the media fraternity, both national and local media houses, to refrain from giving publicity to such press releases from unauthorised organisations and individuals.

The Central government and its agencies are also appealing to disregard such claims from unverified organisations.

The restoration of peace and harmony amongst our communities is of utmost importance at this juncture more than ever, the government statement said, adding that the government would not tolerate any action that threatened to disrupt the peace process.