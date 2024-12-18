RIIG Announces Two New Board Members To Guide Strategy And Accelerate Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Board Members Include Top Leaders in Tech, Scientific Communities

- Alex Soroka, President of RIIGCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RIIG , an AI driven risk intelligence and cybersecurity solutions provider, announces the addition of two new members, Cody Sanford and Philip E. Bourne to its board of directors.“With their combined expertise in business expansion, big data, and cutting-edge technological strategies, Cody and Philip bring invaluable insights to our mission of advancing our product innovation,” says Alex Soroka, President of RIIG.“Cody's proven track record in steering companies through financing and mergers and acquisitions complements Philip's extensive scientific and research expertise, ensuring a dynamic blend of strategic and analytical leadership.”Continues Soroka,“RIIG welcomes Cody and Philip to our board. We look forward to fresh ideas and innovative perspectives as we embark on the next chapter of our growth.”Cody Sanford was previously T-Mobile's Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Product Officer, leading the company's Product & Technology organization. He held a variety of leadership roles at T-Mobile over the past 20 years, and helped spearhead the successful merger of T-Mobile and Metro Wireless. Sanford is also a board advisor to a number of start-up technology firms.Dr. Philip Bourne is the Founding Dean of the School of Data Science and Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Virginia. He leads a range of initiatives to encourage and facilitate the use of big data in large-scale research across the scientific and technological disciplines, with special emphasis on structural bioinformatics and systems pharmacology. Previously, he was the Associate Director for Data Science at the National Institutes of Health and spent 20 years on the faculty at the University of California-San Diego, eventually becoming Associate Vice Chancellor of Innovation and Industrial Alliances.RIIG specializes in innovative tool and application development powered by advanced artificial intelligence to address challenges in data security, threat detection, and strategic risk management across diverse and complex data environments. With partnerships and collaborations with US federal, commercial, and academic institutions, RIIG empowers organizations to gain advantage and solve unique challenges.Led by a team of industry professionals with deep expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and data science, RIIG's experienced leaders and skilled team members are committed to providing innovative solutions that address the complex challenges of today's ever-changing technology landscape.Last month, RIIG announced a $3 million seed funding round led by the Felton Group, the family office of Charlottesville-based hedge fund manager, Jaffray Woodriff. RIIG is using the capital to accelerate the development and launch of RIIG's AI-powered solutions, expand client support, and grow its sales and marketing teams.About RIIGRiggleman Information & Intelligence Group (RIIG) is dedicated to the advancement of organizational cybersecurity resilience and advanced threat detection. From real-time analytics to enhanced threat detection, risk management, and regulatory insights, RIIG's AI-powered solutions are designed to meet the unique security needs of businesses and organizations across all major industries around the world. To learn more about RIIG and its solutions, visit .

