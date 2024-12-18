Parliament Fails To Expel Boyko From Human Rights Committee

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has failed to back a expelling Yuriy Boyko, the head of the for Life and Peace parliamentary group, from the parliamentary committee on human rights.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an MP from the Holos faction, announced this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

He clarified that the legislative initiative under registration number 12327 was supported by only 217 votes of MPs out of the minimum 226 required.

The corresponding initiative was supported by: the Servant of the People faction - 166 MPs; European Solidarity - 17; Batkivshchyna - 7; Platform for Life - 0; the Holos faction - 12; Restoration of Ukraine - 0; For the Future - 4; Dovira - 4; non-affiliated - 7.

Parliament speaker calls out MP for spreading Russian narratives on TikTok

The document provided for the recall of MP Yuriy Boyko, the head of the Platform for Life and Peace parliamentary group, from his position as a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, National Minorities and Interethnic Relations.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada called out First Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Khomenko and SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk to report on the activities of pro-Russian parties on December 18.

On December 17, the SBU summoned the head of the Platform for Life and Peace, Yuriy Boyko, for questioning to explain his recent statements.

Prior to that, Boyko had posted a video on TikTok where he spoke about“radicals” who renamed cities, demolished monuments, and mentioned the language and the church.

After visiting the SBU, Boyko recorded a video apologizing to Ukrainians and calling Putin a war criminal.