TikTok’s rapid rise sparks global scrutiny over spying, influence concerns

(MENAFN) TikTok's meteoric ascent from a niche video-sharing app to a global social media powerhouse has attracted intense scrutiny, particularly regarding its ties to China.



The experiences complaints of espionage in the United States, and the European Union has begun a research into allegations that TikTok was used to influence Romania's presidential election in favor of a far-right candidate.



So, is TikTok a device for Beijing's surveillance, just a fun app, or perhaps both?



The EU is examining whether the unexpected victory of far-right presidential candidate Calin Georgescu in the first round of Romania’s election was aided by Russian interference and "preferential treatment" by TikTok. This marks the third examination the European Commission has opened against the platform, which now faces the potential for fines up to six percent of its global revenue.



In response, TikTok has claimed to have taken "robust actions" to address election-related misinformation. Russia has denied any involvement in the election's outcome.



Meanwhile, the United States passed a law in April requiring TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell off the platform by January 19, citing concerns that the app allowed China to access sensitive data about US users.

