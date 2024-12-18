Ukraine Receives EUR 4.1B Under Ukraine Facility
12/18/2024 8:08:55 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received €4.1 billion from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility program.
The relevant information was published on the European Commission's website on December 18, Ukrinform reports.
“Today, the Commission has disbursed nearly €4.1 billion to Ukraine under the first Pillar of the Ukraine Facility. This brings to €16.1 billion the total EU funding disbursed to the Ukrainian government under the Facility so far,” the report says.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal noted that this is the second regular payment allocated by the European Commission under the program.
“Another tranche reflects our country's implementation of all the measures set out in the Ukraine Plan,” Shmyhal wrote on Telegram .
The Prime Minister noted that this year's total assistance under the Ukraine Facility initiative is EUR16.1 billion. In total, it provides EUR 50 billion for Ukraine. The program will run from 2024 to 2027.
As reported by Ukrinform, the United States last week announced that it would provide EUR 20 billion in financial support to Ukraine.
