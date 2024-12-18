UK government launches consultation on AI, copyright law

(MENAFN) The UK government launched a consultation on Tuesday regarding its plans to provide artificial intelligence developers with clearer guidelines on copyright law, aiming to protect artists' earnings and stimulate economic growth.



Although the Labour government claimed the proposals are intended to safeguard creative industries, artists voiced concerns before the announcement, fearing the plans wouldn't prevent AI companies from using their content without restriction.



"It's evident that our current AI and copyright framework fails to support both our creative industries and AI sectors in competing globally," said technology minister Peter Kyle in a statement.



"That's why we are presenting a well-balanced set of proposals to clarify how copyright law applies to AI, enabling continued growth in both the AI and creative sectors."



Kyle, who serves as the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology, added that the initiative aligns with the government's goal of achieving "the highest sustained growth in the G7."

MENAFN18122024000045016755ID1109006918