Maria Zakharova Comments On Western Azerbaijan Issue
Date
12/18/2024 6:07:50 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian
Foreign Ministry, has addressed Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev's demand for the Armenian authorities to begin negotiations
with the Western Azerbaijan community, Azernews
reports.
"I think it would be better to inquire in Yerevan how the
Armenian authorities themselves feel about these statements,"
Zakharova said.
She elaborated on Russia's position, emphasizing the importance
of addressing humanitarian issues outlined in the trilateral
agreements. "One of the elements of the trilateral agreements at
the highest level is the discussion of the humanitarian block,
including such issues as respect for the rights of refugees, the
preservation of cultural, historical, and religious heritage sites,
ensuring safe and free access to them, and the search for missing
persons, the exchange of prisoners of war and detainees," she
noted.
Zakharova also highlighted the necessity of resuming dialogue
between Baku and Yerevan on humanitarian issues, both through
official channels and public initiatives. "We have repeatedly noted
the importance of resuming dialogue in Baku and Yerevan on the
entire range of humanitarian issues, both on official and public
lines. We are ready to assist on our part if the parties want to
take advantage of our opportunities," she added.
MENAFN18122024000195011045ID1109006616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.