Maria Zakharova Comments On Western Azerbaijan Issue

Akbar Novruz

Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has addressed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's demand for the Armenian authorities to begin negotiations with the Western Azerbaijan community, Azernews reports.

"I think it would be better to inquire in Yerevan how the Armenian authorities themselves feel about these statements," Zakharova said.

She elaborated on Russia's position, emphasizing the importance of addressing humanitarian issues outlined in the trilateral agreements. "One of the elements of the trilateral agreements at the highest level is the discussion of the humanitarian block, including such issues as respect for the rights of refugees, the preservation of cultural, historical, and religious heritage sites, ensuring safe and free access to them, and the search for missing persons, the exchange of prisoners of war and detainees," she noted.

Zakharova also highlighted the necessity of resuming dialogue between Baku and Yerevan on humanitarian issues, both through official channels and public initiatives. "We have repeatedly noted the importance of resuming dialogue in Baku and Yerevan on the entire range of humanitarian issues, both on official and public lines. We are ready to assist on our part if the parties want to take advantage of our opportunities," she added.