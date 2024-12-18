Chief Of Gambling Regulator Detained Over Supporting Russian Online Casino - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Bureau of Investigation on December 18 apprehended the head of the Ukrainian Gambling and Lottery Regulation Commission, Ivan Rudyi, over allegedly backing the operations of a Russian casino.

That's according to a source in law enforcement, Ukrinform reports.

“Head of the GLRC, Ivan Rudyi, ​​was detained for supporting the operations of a Russian online casino,” the interlocutor noted.

As reported earlier, on December 5, operatives from the State Bureau of Investigation pressed charges against the owners and top managers of the Pin-Up online casino over laundering Russian money.

The SBI has learned about the ties between the said online casino and Russian government and business representatives, as well as entities subject to sanctions in Ukraine.

In early December, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law according to which the gambling regulator shall be disbanded by April 1, 2025.

Ivan Rudyi has headed the Commission since October 28, 2020.

Photo: Forbes Ukraine