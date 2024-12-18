Hong Kong's stock market ends Tuesday’s session with losses

(MENAFN) Hong Kong's closed lower on Tuesday, reflecting a downturn in major indices. The benchmark Hang Seng fell by 0.48 percent, ending the day at 19,700.48 points. This decline comes as investor sentiment remained cautious amid ongoing global uncertainties, particularly around the economic outlook in both Hong Kong and mainland China. The market has been under pressure recently, with concerns over potential slowdowns in key sectors, including technology and real estate, weighing on investor confidence.



The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which tracks the performance of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, also saw a decline, falling by 0.38 percent to close at 7,105.44 points. This drop underscores ongoing challenges for Chinese businesses, as they grapple with weaker domestic demand, rising production costs, and regulatory uncertainties.



In particular, tech stocks have faced heightened scrutiny, and many companies in the sector are struggling to meet investor expectations. Analysts are watching closely for any signs of government intervention or policy changes that could help alleviate some of these pressures and stimulate growth in the Chinese economy, which has seen slower-than-expected recovery in recent quarters.



The Hang Seng Tech Index, which focuses specifically on the performance of technology stocks, experienced a larger dip of 0.58 percent, closing at 4,389.08 points. Technology shares have been facing particular headwinds, influenced by a combination of factors such as supply chain disruptions, regulatory concerns, and global economic slowdown. Many investors have been pulling back from the sector, uncertain about its future growth trajectory.

