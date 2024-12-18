Iranian official says Rasht-Astara railway main priority for logistics network

(MENAFN) Iran's Ministry of Transport and Urban Development has prioritized the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway to enhance regional connectivity. Saeed Rasouli, the acting deputy for transportation at the ministry, emphasized the project’s importance within the country’s broader logistical framework, which focuses on territorial planning, integration, and efficiency. He underscored that the development of the railway is critical for improving the efficiency of Iran’s transport system and expanding its regional connections.



Rasouli highlighted the necessity of involving the private sector and transport associations in the project's execution. He noted that consultations with these stakeholders will play a vital role in ensuring the success of the railway construction. This collaborative approach is essential for addressing challenges and securing the necessary input from industry experts and key players in the transport sector.



The Rasht-Astara railway project is also part of Iran’s larger strategy to expand rail connections to border regions, facilitating better integration with neighboring countries. Rasouli pointed out that linking Iran's rail network to those of neighboring nations is vital for enhancing regional trade and logistics. The government fully supports this initiative, recognizing its importance for both domestic development and international connectivity.



A recent high-level meeting on the Rasht-Astara railway demonstrated progress in the project’s technical, financial, and legal aspects. These advancements signal a significant step toward the realization of the railway, which is seen as a key element in Iran's plans to improve trade routes and strengthen its position as a logistical hub in the region.

