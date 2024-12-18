There Are No Russian Missile Carriers In Black, Azov Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no enemy warships in the Black and Azov Seas, and 6 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which are Kalibr carriers.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the operational information of the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on 12/18/2024 on .

“There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the post says.

At the same time, according to the Ukrainian Navy, there are 6 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 25 missiles.

Russians destroying ecosystem of Azov-Black Sea region - Navy

During the day, 1 vessel sailed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: to the Black Sea; to the Sea of Azov - 5 vessels, 2 of which were moving from the Bosphorus, the publication adds.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Turkish ship Lady Fortune found itself in a difficult situation in the Kerch Strait and was forced to send a distress signal.