Two Palestinian Youths Killed By Israeli Fire In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinian youths were killed on Tuesday by Israeli forces east of the city of Qalqilya in the West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian of said that two Palestinians arrived at Qalqilya Governmental Hospital and were shot by the occupation east of the city.

The statement noted that the two martyrs are Mohammad Ashqar 32 yrs, and Diaa Salmi 31yrs, were shot in the back and thigh.

According to local sources, Israeli occupation forces prevented the ambulance from reaching them when they were injured. (end)

