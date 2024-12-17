(MENAFN- Asia Times) Too often in the West we suffer from dictator envy, feeling jealous and a bit afraid of the power and decisiveness of today's autocracies such as Russia and China. This month should act as a corrective for such feelings, for it has been a terrible December for dictators. This does not mean that the liberal West has triumphed. But it does mean that our chances of competing with the autocrats are better than our melancholic form of self-flagellation has led us to believe.

No one need feel sorry for Bashar al-Assad and his family, and the fact that Syria's brutal dictator has had to swap his palaces in Damascus for humbler premises in Moscow. Let us also not feel pity for President Vladimir Putin for having to act as host to this failed leader whose collapse has exposed Russia's own weakness, potentially depriving it of its naval and air bases on the Mediterranean.

We also need feel no sorrow for the Ayatollahs and Revolutionary Guards of Iran, who this year have seen their allies in Gaza, Lebanon and now Syria all destroyed, and the weaknesses in Iran's own defense systems cruelly exposed. Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen can be re-armed and re-born, but the strategy of using these militias to project Iranian power and undermine the Ayatollahs' enemy, Israel, is in tatters.

We can feel pity for the estimated 12,000 North Korean soldiers who have been sent to fight alongside Russia's weakened army, as they are now being targeted and many may soon be killed by long-range Ukrainian weaponry. But their dictator back home in Pyongyang deserves no pity for his strategy of supporting Russia. It has gained him some money and some missile technology, but little more.