(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid's dynamic winger, has claimed FIFA's Best Men's Player award for 2024. The 24-year-old Brazilian received this honor in Doha, Qatar, on the eve of Real Madrid's Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca.



This recognition comes as a significant milestone for Vinicius, especially after missing out on the Ballon d'Or two months prior. His exceptional performances in the were key factors in this achievement. He scored six goals and provided four assists.



Vinicius played a crucial role in 's successful season, contributing to their 15th Champions League title and 36th La Liga victory. He finished as the club's second-highest scorer in the league, showcasing his growing importance to the team.



The timing and location of FIFA's award ceremony sparked interest among football observers. Holding the event in Doha, coinciding with Real Madrid's presence for the Intercontinental Cup, led to speculation about Vinicius' impending win.



Vinicius' outspoken stance against racism in football may have influenced voters. The FIFA Best award's voting structure, which includes input from national team captains, coaches, journalists, and fans, potentially favored Vinicius ' overall impact both on and off the pitch.







This victory places Vinicius among an elite group of Brazilian players who have won FIFA's top individual honor, following in the footsteps of Romário, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, and Kaká.



In addition, as Vinicius prepares to lead Real Madrid in the Intercontinental Cup final, this award underscores his rising status in world football.



His journey from a promising talent to the world's best player highlights the impact of consistent performance and personal growth in the sport.

