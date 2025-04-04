403
Minister Harsh Malhotra And Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honor Msmes At National Business Conclave
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – The prestigious National Business Conclave & MSME Awards was held at Hotel Crowne Plaza, where Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Member of the National Board of MSME-BJP, presented awards to distinguished MSMEs from across India. The grand event was further honored by the presence of Shri Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
The event served as a platform to recognize and celebrate the resilience, innovation, and contributions of MSMEs, which play a crucial role in India's economic growth.
Addressing the gathering of entrepreneurs and industry leaders, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the vital role of MSMEs in job creation, industrial expansion, and economic sustainability.“The MSME sector is the foundation of our nation's industrial and economic progress. Recognizing the efforts of these entrepreneurs is not just an honor but a responsibility to further strengthen their impact on the national and global stage,” said Dr. Marwah.
Union Minister Harsh Malhotra reiterated the government's commitment to supporting and fostering the MSME sector through policies and initiatives that drive innovation, ease of business, and financial accessibility. He highlighted the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' efforts in ensuring a transparent and efficient business ecosystem.
The event witnessed top MSME leaders, investors, policymakers, and industry experts coming together to discuss the evolving business landscape. The awards served as a motivation for businesses that have shown remarkable resilience and success in their respective domains.
Organized as a significant industry event, the National Business Conclave and MSME Awards continues to serve as a driving force in recognizing and uplifting the backbone of India's economy.
