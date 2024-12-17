SKYX Flat On Hookup With JIT

(MENAFN- Baystreet) SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) shares were virtually unchanged shortly after the opening on Tuesday. The Miami-based company, a highly disruptive smart company with more than 97 issued and pending patents globally and over 60 lighting and home décor websites, announces a new collaboration with JIT Electrical Supply, a leading electrical, lighting and ceiling fan supplier to the building and professional industries.

The collaboration is expected to enhance SKYX's penetration into the builder and professional segments. SKYX's advanced and smart technologies make homes and buildings smart and safe, while saving time, cost, and creating significant value for property developers and homeowners.

Bob Hill, CEO of JIT Electrical Supply, said:“I am excited to start implementing SKYX's game changing technologies into our projects in early 2025. SKYX's advanced plug & play technology is the most disruptive technology for the lighting industry since LED. The safety, time saving, cost saving, advanced and smart home aspects of the technology are game changing for the builder and professional industries.”

SKYX Founder Rani Kohen said:“This collaboration is another major step towards the builder and professional segments expanding the applicability and penetration of our technology. SKYX continues to align with industry leaders who support and share in the execution of our vision for growth and innovation in smart home and lighting sectors.”

SKYX shares dipped three cents, or 2.8%, to $1.05.

