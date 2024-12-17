Advanced Folio Capital Management CEO Eric Weschke Highlights Risks Of 'Set It And Forget It' Investment Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EAST SETAUKET, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the stock at an all-time high following two consecutive years of exceptional growth, Eric Weschke of Advanced Folio Capital Management is sounding the alarm: the probability of a significant market correction has never been higher. Weschke urges investors to reevaluate the outdated“set it and forget it” mentality and take proactive steps to safeguard their futures.



“We're in a moment of historic market performance, but this kind of growth cannot last indefinitely,” said Weschke.“The higher markets climb, the more likely it becomes that we're on the brink of a downturn. Blindly trusting that everything will keep going up is a dangerous game to play with your retirement savings.”



Weschke drew parallels between the carefree“set it and forget it” pitch in late-night infomercials and the passive investment advice often pushed by financial pundits.“We're told to put our money in the market and walk away, but what happens when the market doesn't recover in time for your financial needs? What happens when your portfolio takes a devastating hit?” he asked.



While acknowledging the strong recent performance of the markets, Weschke emphasized that past growth is no guarantee of future stability. Current economic uncertainties-ranging from weakening housing markets and global economic slowdowns to unprecedented market highs-demand a disciplined, proactive approach.



“After two stellar years, many investors are lulled into a false sense of security,” said Weschke.“But history shows that prolonged periods of growth are often followed by sharp corrections. Now is not the time to let your guard down.”

A Better Approach to Financial Security



Weschke advises investors to reject the passive“buy and hold” approach and instead adopt a strategy rooted in active management and careful planning:

1.Regularly Review Investments. Understand what you own, why you own it, and whether it aligns with your goals.

2.Establish a Clear Plan. Set rules for when to buy, hold, and sell to avoid emotional decision-making during market fluctuations.

3.Prepare for the Unexpected. Create a strategy designed to protect your portfolio during downturns.



“Relying on historical trends or pundits' advice is no longer enough,” Weschke explained.“The reality is that markets are unpredictable, and the consequences of inaction can be severe. Investors must take responsibility for their financial futures by implementing systems that minimize risk and maximize opportunity.”



Proactive Wealth Management for an Uncertain Future



Advanced Folio Capital Management specializes in helping clients navigate volatile markets with confidence. By developing tailored strategies that adapt to changing conditions, the firm empowers investors to achieve long-term financial security. The CEO of Advancedfolio Capital Management, Eric Weschke, is a second generation finance professional. His mother was one of the first women to work on the floor of the U.S. Stock Exchange in the late 60s. His father ran the engineering department at Suffolk College. Growing up in a very math-oriented family, he had a strong financial education from a young age. For more information about Eric Weschke and Advanced Folio Capital Management, or to schedule a consultation, please contact Eric at ....



About Advanced Folio Capital Management

Advanced Folio Capital Management is a Setauket based financial advisory firm committed to delivering personalized investment strategies and proactive wealth management solutions. By focusing on client education and disciplined financial planning, the firm helps individuals and families achieve their financial goals with confidence and clarity.



**Disclaimer**:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investors are advised to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investment advisory services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC registered investment advisor. The firm only transacts business in states where it is properly registered, or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. SEC registration is not an endorsement of the firm by the commission and does not mean that the advisor has attained a specific level of skill or ability. See full disclosures on FusionCM/compliance. Insurance and annuity products are not sold through Fusion Capital Management. Fusion does not endorse any annuity or insurance product, nor does it guarantee any insurance or annuity performance. Annuity and life insurance guarantees are subject to the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. If you withdraw money from or surrender your contract within a certain time after investing, the insurance company may assess a surrender charge. Withdrawals may be subject to tax penalties and income taxes. Persons selling annuities and other insurance products receive compensation for these transactions. These commissions are separate and distinct from Fusion's investment advisory fees.

