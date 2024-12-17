Truedialog Announces SOC 2 Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TrueDialog is one of the only SMS marketing platforms to have achieved this level of data protection and privacy for its customers.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueDialog, a leading provider of enterprise-grade SMS texting solutions, today announced that it has earned SOC 2 certification. This third-party audit demonstrates that the company manages data at the highest level of security and compliance.

"I'm thrilled that our company has achieved SOC 2 compliance, a testament to our dedication to delivering secure and reliable solutions," said John Wright, CEO of TrueDialog. "This accomplishment underscores our promise to protect our customers' data and build lasting trust. It's a significant step forward in our mission to provide exceptional products and service while maintaining the highest standards of security and accountability. We take pride in being one of the very first SMS marketing platforms to earn the SOC 2 certification, positioning the company to support more SaaS, retail, education, banking, and enterprise organizations."

SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) is an auditing framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It assesses a service organization's controls and processes for customer data security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The rigorous evaluation process involves an extensive audit of an organization's internal controls over an extended period.

"I'm proud that our company has achieved SOC 2 compliance, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to security, privacy, and operational excellence," said Navid Ashroff, CTO of TrueDialog. "This milestone demonstrates to our prospects, customers, and partners that we prioritize safeguarding their data and delivering trustworthy solutions. Achieving this certification is not just a compliance benchmark-it reflects the high standards we hold ourselves to daily."

TrueDialog enables seamless texting with both long codes (10DLC) and shortcodes on one convenient solution accessible from a browser and/or inside major CRM and Marketing Automation platforms. Built for sales, marketing, and customer success teams, TrueDialog customers send mass text notifications, reminders, or promotions simultaneously and can engage with individual customers one-on-one to foster sales opportunities and provide instant, personalized customer service.

About TrueDialog

TrueDialog is a leading business SMS solutions provider, empowering businesses of all sizes to send targeted text messaging to create material connections with prospects and customers. Customers in Marketing, Customer Success, and Sales use its award-winning platform to communicate effectively with consumers to drive business metrics. TrueDialog is trusted by thousands of brands, including Coca-Cola, Girl Scouts, Hilton, Kansas City Chiefs, Northern Tool, SubjectWell, and Tulane University. For more information, visit TrueDialog .

