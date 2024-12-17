UK Expands Sanctions Against Russia's 'Shadow Fleet'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The British has announced new sanctions against 20 tankers involved in the illegal of Russian oil and a new assistance package for Ukraine to help the country restore its system.

The UK government said this in a press release published on its website, Ukrinform reports.

British Prime Keir Starmer said that his country was launching fresh sanctions targeting Russia's energy sector.

"Today's sanctions target 20 shadow fleet ships carrying illicit Russian oil, including Ocean Faye, Andaman Skies and Mianzimu, which have each carried more than four million barrels of Russian oil in 2024," the press release reads.

Key lynchpins in enabling the trading of Putin's precious oil, 2Rivers DMCC and 2Rivers PTE LTD have also been slapped with sanctions.

Ukrainian intelligence unveils data on 238 tankers of Russia's 'shadow fleet'

The UK has now sanctioned over 100 ships for transporting Russian energy, including 93 oil tankers, more than any other nation.

The UK has provided GBP 35 million of emergency support to help Ukraine repair its energy grid and support the most vulnerable through a third winter of war.

The package of funding support includes a GBP 20 million uplift to support emergency energy needs, as well as support for carrying out vital repairs to the electricity transmission network and providing further power generation capacity and critical protection for energy infrastructure.

A further GBP 15 million will provide lifesaving humanitarian support to the most in need as temperatures in Ukraine plummet.

Photo: Bloomberg