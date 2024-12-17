Automox Becomes An Authorized CVE Numbering Authority

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, TX, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox , the cloud-native IT operations for modern organizations, today announced its authorization as a CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) Numbering Authority (CNA). This designation allows Automox to assign CVE IDs to vulnerabilities discovered in its products and solutions, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and meeting its CISA secure by design pledge.

CVE is an industry-standard program that identifies and catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities to improve awareness and mitigation efforts. By becoming a CNA, Automox joins a global network of trusted organizations authorized to identify and disclose critical vulnerabilities, fostering a safer, more resilient IT operations landscape.

“Receiving this authorization from the CVE Program underscores Automox's dedication to improving security transparency,” said Tom Bowyer, Director of Security at Automox.“It demonstrates our commitment to proactively identifying and addressing vulnerabilities to protect our customers and the broader technology community. By contributing to the CVE Program, Automox continues to support the collective effort to strengthen the security posture of organizations worldwide.”

Automox streamlines IT operations through its automated patch management, configuration management, and software deployment solutions. This capability ensures enterprises can address vulnerabilities at scale, reducing their attack surface and maintaining business continuity. As a CNA, Automox enhances this value by swiftly and responsibly informing the CVE database of exposures identified in its software.

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Policy-driven human-controlled automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. 360+ Automox Worklet automation scripts make it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party software, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers.

