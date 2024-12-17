The Kyndryl Institute Launches As A Convener Of Ideas And Insights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Kyndryl deepens its thought leadership at the intersection of business and by offering perspectives from eminent voices to guide organizations competing in an age of transformation

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Kyndryl

(NYSE:

KD ), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today launched The Kyndryl Institute

as a convener of original ideas and insights that introduce fresh perspectives on innovation at the intersection of and business.

In today's fast-paced digital economy, leaders face a complex landscape of rapid technological advancements and evolving business challenges. The Kyndryl Institute was established with a mission to provide diverse points of view and actionable insights on topics that are most pressing for C-suite leaders today, including the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), regulation, cybersecurity, IT modernization and more. In elevating expert perspectives from industry leaders, start-up communities, civil society and academia, The Kyndryl Institute aims to empower strategic decision-making and drive innovation for leaders worldwide.

The launch of The Kyndryl Institute aligns with Kyndryl's overarching mission to be a trusted advisor to enterprises around the world as they navigate challenging digital transformation journeys. As the Company continues to grow and expand its advisory services, The Kyndryl Institute will play a vital role in providing business and technology leaders with unique and timely viewpoints as they chart their strategic growth ambitions.

"In publishing original perspectives by luminaries from various fields and industries, The Kyndryl Institute engages with leaders in new ways," said Ismail Amla, Senior Vice President, Kyndryl Consult. "By delivering distinctive and thought-provoking views, we aim to help contextualize the technology landscape and marshal clarity around the complex."

Guided by an advisory board of external experts, The Kyndryl Institute will convene thought leaders across engagement platforms, including its new publications, partnerships and events. As part of its debut, The Kyndryl Institute will publish perspectives from prominent voices who share their views on pressing matters through the lens of 'readiness,' a subject enterprises are dialed into as they look to manage future risks and navigate the complexities of AI, global trade and new cybersecurity regulations.

Initial perspectives from The Kyndryl Institute include:



Peter

Mandelson, President & Co-Founder of Global Counsel, and former European Commissioner for Trade , explores how digital trade frameworks are key for international commerce. It is a topic of interest to policymakers and leaders everywhere, as the world chooses between a course that restricts digital trade, or one that enables transformation that lowers costs and clears a path for innovation. Read the article . Klon Kitchen, non-resident Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institute,

shares insights around the quest by global enterprises to prepare their organizations for AI's transformative potential. Equally important is the attention of business leaders on addressing their AI readiness from a national security perspective. Read the article .

Learn more about

The Kyndryl Institute .

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD ) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit

.



Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Kyndryl

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED