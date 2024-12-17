Stanley withdraws 2.6 million travel mugs due to burn risk

(MENAFN) Fashionable US drinkware brand Stanley announced on Thursday the recall of 2.6 million travel mugs after faulty lids were found to pose a risk of burns from hot liquids.



The US Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall for Stanley's Switchback and Trigger Action models, citing issues with lid threads that shrink over time due to heat or regular use.



This defect could cause the lid to "detach during use, posing a burn hazard," the commission stated. Stanley has received 91 complaints worldwide, including 38 reports of burn injuries.



Stanley’s insulated, colorful cups and mugs have gained significant popularity in recent years, becoming a staple in TikTok clips and lifestyle memes. Limited-edition releases have sparked long lines outside stores and even scuffles among eager buyers.



Earlier this year, a woman in California was arrested for allegedly stealing 65 Stanley mugs, valued at nearly USD2,500, from a sporting goods store.



The recalled items ranged in price from USD20 to USD50.



Stanley, based in Seattle, issued a statement assuring US media that the company is "committed to constant improvement and focused on creating quality products that are built for life."

