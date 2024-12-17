Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Karachi

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Karachi : An Indian flight bound for Jeddah was diverted to Karachi's Jinnah International Airport due to a medical emergency involving a passenger onboard.

According to officials, the IndiGo aircraft, flying from New Delhi, made an emergency landing in Karachi after a 55-year-old male passenger became critically unwell while the plane was in Pakistani airspace.

Despite the cabin crew providing oxygen, the passenger's condition deteriorated, necessitating an unscheduled landing.

Acting on humanitarian grounds, the pilot contacted Karachi Air Traffic Control to request permission for an emergency landing.

Once clearance was granted, the flight was diverted to Karachi, where it landed safely.

A medical team from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority promptly boarded the aircraft and provided medical assistance, stabilizing the passenger's condition.

The passenger, an Indian Muslim, also received medication during the intervention.

Following the resolution of the medical issue, the flight returned to Delhi instead of continuing to Jeddah, airport sources confirmed.

This incident highlights international cooperation during emergencies, as Indian flights have previously landed in Karachi in similar situations. Pakistan's strategic location as a key transit corridor often facilitates such actions.

-B