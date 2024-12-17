Westin Launches 'Find Wellness' Campaign In China

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Beijing : Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, has launched the 'Find Wellness at Westin' campaign in Greater China, featuring Chinese icon Li Na as the Westin Wellness Ambassador.

The campaign debuts with a new brand showcasing Westin's commitment to promoting wellness through its Six Pillars of Well-Being. Highlighting the Sleep Well and Move Well pillars, the video encourages guests to embrace a healthier lifestyle and discover their best selves while traveling.

As demand for wellness-focused continues to grow, people increasingly pursue a state of vitality that balances both body and mind during travel. The video offers an inspiring glimpse into wellness through the eyes of Li Na, showcasing how she recharges with restful sleep and stays energized with signature Westin brand experiences. With the next-generation Heavenly® Bed, the invigorating RunWESTINTM program and wholesome choices from the Eat Well menu, Westin invites guests to embrace a revitalizing journey of rest, activity, and nourishment.

“As a pioneer in wellness-focused hospitality, Westin continues to advocate a lifestyle of well-being that evolves with changing consumer trends and sets new benchmarks in hospitality. Our signature Heavenly Bed® has revolutionized sleep in the hotel industry, while the latest WestinWORKOUT® Gear Lending Program leads the way in healthy living,” said Betty Tian, Vice President, Marketing, Communications, Premium & Select Brands, Greater China.“Li Na's forward-thinking and positive spirit beautifully embodies Westin's brand philosophy. Through this collaboration, we hope to inspire guests to stay at their best, fostering well-being and balance both during their travels and in everyday life.”

“Wellness is the cornerstone of personal growth and vitality, and I am excited to embark on this transformative journey with Westin,” said Li Na.“The blend of health and travel not only brings physical comfort and joy, but also nurtures the mind and spirit, bringing more possibilities for exploring extraordinary wellness and achieving an excellent state of body and mind.”

During the campaign launch event at The Westin Wuhan Hanyang, Li Na shared her insights on maintaining wellness through healthy living. The 'Find Wellness at Westin' campaign also includes a collaboration with psychology consulting platform Simple Psychology and introduces the mindfulness tip cards designed to enhance guests' well-being. These thoughtfully crafted cards provide practical tools for managing stress and anxiety, enabling guests to fully embrace Westin's Sleep Well and Feel Well experiences during their stay.

