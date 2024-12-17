REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft has released instructions for

ezPaycheck 2024-2025 bundle version software to allow customers to print checks and reports in PDF form. Microsoft Windows 11 system includes Native Print as PDF option. When you print a check, report or forms, you can select "Windows Print to PDF" from the printer list to print the file into PDF format easily.



How to convert paystubs into PDF file to email to employees

Streamline US Businesses for Less with In-House ezPaycheck Payroll Software

Continue Reading

"Halfpricesoft is now featuring compatibility to print PDF form checks in the latest ezPaycheck 2024-2025

bundle version payroll software." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft



Businesses looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution for 30 days at halfpricesoft.

Unique features for ezPaycheck payroll software include, but are not limited to:



PDF feature available at no additional cost

Supports multiple differential-pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees

Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge

Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, Medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)

ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.

Priced at $169 per calendar year for a single installation, (Bundle version for 2024-2025 available for a limited time at $199.00 for both years) ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable

for any size business.

To learn more about ezPaycheck, visit: to test for compatibility with no cost or obligation for up to 30 days.

About com

Halfpricesoft is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft is trusted by thousands of customers and will help US businesses simplify

payroll processing and streamline business management.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED