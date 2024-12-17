KBR Providing Rapid Prototyping Capability For NAVAIR With Estimated $88M Contract Win

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR ) announced today it has been awarded an estimated $88M task order contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774 Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) repository and the research and development and science and community. The work, primarily located at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, will take place over a period of five years.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will promote rapid prototyping of new technologies into unmanned aviation platforms and systems, demonstrating these new technologies in representative and realistic environments, and integrating new technologies into existing platforms. KBR will mature designs into producible and sustainable products.

"This recompete win demonstrates that KBR is entrusted to deliver high-end capabilities while implementing complex systems of systems integrations," said Byron Bright, President of Government Solutions U.S. "This task order epitomizes KBR's ability to grow work with current customers and increase value."

Over the past 15 years, KBR has maintained a presence in every fielded and developmental unmanned system at all four UAS program offices. The team has supported multiple platforms including Expeditionary Tactical UAS (ExTUAS), MQ-4C Triton, MQ-9A Reaper and MQ‐25A Stingray.



"The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community".

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

