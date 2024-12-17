Chief Of Russia's Chemical Division Killed In Blast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The commander of chemical and biological armed division, Igor Kirillov, and his assistant were killed early on Tuesday in a blast in the Russian capital.

The investigation panel said in a statement that the two men died in blast of 200 grams of TNT explosives, planted in a motorcycle.

The Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, accused Ukraine of "carrying out the crime, "warning that the culprits would be punished.

The deputy chief of the security council, Dmitry Medvedev, warned that the Ukrainian leadership would face an inevitable revenge," accusing Kyiv of seeking to prolong the war through "such attacks of cowardice."

For her part, spokesperson of the foreign ministry Maria Zakhahrova eulogized Kirillov and praised him for "uncovering western crimes."

Kirillov had headed the chemical warfare division since 2017. He had accused the US of developing biological arms in Ukraine. (end)

dan













MENAFN17122024000071011013ID1109001356