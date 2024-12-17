MPW Completes Tasks For Kuwait's Khaleeji Zain 26 Hosting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The of Public Works (MPW) announced on Tuesday that it has completed all tasks assigned in preparation for Kuwait's hosting of the Arabian Gulf Cup, Khaleeji Zain 26, slated from December 21 to January 3.

Ministry spokesperson Engineer Ahmad Al-Saleh told KUNA that the ministry and its teams completed all assigned tasks, including parking areas near Jaber Al-Ahmad International and Sulaibikhat Club, which involved installing accessories, painting, and numbering spaces.

The ministry built approximately 12,000 parking spaces to accommodate the stadium, along with 20 entrances and exits for parking access, Al-Saleh added.

It also completed full stadium maintenance, asphalt paving, and three parking lots accommodating about 2,500 cars under the supervision of their Minister Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan.

The Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) also constructed entrances and exits on the Sixth Ring Road for VIPs to facilitate smooth access. (end)

