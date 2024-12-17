Team QMMF Captures Porsche GT Cup Title At Gulf 12 Hours

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's QMMF by HRT team, featuring Abdullah Al Khelaifi, Ghanem Al Ali, Ibrahim Al Abdulghani and German driver Julian Hanses, delivered an astonishing performance by securing the victory in the Porsche GT Cup class at the Gulf 12 Hours endurance race held at Yas Marina Circuit on December 14-15. The victory marks their fifth consecutive win in international competitions this season, highlighting team QMMF's remarkable consistency.

The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the team, with plans to involve them in more international events next season, aiming to build on their success and stamp Qatar's prominence on the global motorsport stage.