(MENAFN) Russia’s newly developed hypersonic Oreshnik weapon system is a central element of the country’s comprehensive strategy in response to the US decision to deploy medium-range missiles in Western Europe, Leader Vladimir has stated.



Putin pointed out that the US is creating medium-range missile systems and plans to station them in Europe and Asia, which threatens Russia’s security. In response, Moscow is adopting a broad approach to address the threat, including the development of comparable missile systems, with the Oreshnik being one such example.



“Our primary objective is to ensure the rapid detection of launches from these missiles and their interception. At the same time, we must address all matters related to the mass production and deployment of similar domestically-made strike systems, including hypersonic ones,” Putin explained.



In November, Russia showcased the Oreshnik missile's capabilities by launching a hypersonic conventional warhead at a Ukrainian military facility in Dnepr.



During the Cold War, the US and Russia had a commitment under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which prohibited the development of ground-launched missiles with a range between 500km and 5,500km. This agreement was designed to reduce the risk of accidental nuclear conflict from such weapons.

MENAFN17122024000045016755ID1109000861