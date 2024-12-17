CORRECTION Transactions Of Executives And Related Parties In Asetek Shares
AALBORG, Denmark, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the
press release distributed at 08:42 on December 17 2024 it was stated that Chief Executive Officer of Asetek A/S André Sloth Eriksen has on 16 December 2024 exercised 1,500,00 preemptive rights to subscribe for an equal quantity of shares at a price of DKK 0.40 per share.
The amount of preemptive rights was wrong.
Chief Executive Officer of Asetek A/S André Sloth Eriksen has on 16 December 2024 exercised 1,500,000 preemptive rights to subscribe for an equal quantity of shares at a price of DKK 0.40 per share
For further information, please contact:
Per Anders Nyman, Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +45 2566 6869
E-mail:
[email protected]
About Asetek
Asetek (ASTK), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stockexchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.
