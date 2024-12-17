CORRECTION Transactions Of Executives And Related Parties In Asetek Shares

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

press release distributed at 08:42 on December 17 2024 it was stated that Chief Executive Officer of Asetek A/S André Sloth Eriksen has on 16 December 2024 exercised 1,500,00 preemptive rights to subscribe for an equal quantity of shares at a price of DKK 0.40 per share.

The amount of preemptive rights was wrong.

Chief Executive Officer of Asetek A/S André Sloth Eriksen has on 16 December 2024 exercised 1,500,000 preemptive rights to subscribe for an equal quantity of shares at a price of DKK 0.40 per share

