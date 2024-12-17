Seoul Sanctions Pyongyang Over Russia's War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- South Korea said Tuesday it would impose sanctions on 11 individuals and 15 entities, including top North Korean military officers and one missile developer believed to have been deployed to Russia in support of its war against Ukraine, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Kim Yong-bok, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, and Sin Kum-chol, director of its operations bureau, were among the 11 individuals added to South Korea's independent sanctions list, the Foreign said in a release.

South Korea also imposed sanctions on nine other individuals and 15 entities for their involvement in illegal military cooperation with Russia in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions banning such activities.

They were designated for their roles in procuring funds and materials for the North's development of nuclear and missile programs.

Among them, seven individuals are Russians suspected of involvement in arms trades with the North, from financing support and provision of military communication equipment to weapons transportation.

The 15 sanctioned entities are mostly Russian, except for the Storm Corps and a bank based in South Ossetia, a Russia-backed autonomous state in Georgia.

The new sanctions designation will take effect Thursday.

The announcement came after South Korea, the US, the European Union and eight other countries issued a statement condemning the deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia in the "strongest possible terms." (end)

mk













MENAFN17122024000071011013ID1109000575