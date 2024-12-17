Dubai Municipality Launches Children's Winter Camp As A Creative And Recreational Space This Winter

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 December 2024: Dubai Municipality's Children's Winter Camp will commence tomorrow at Children's City, running until 26 December, with 50 children aged 7 to 12 years old taking part. The camp offers a unique blend of creative, recreational, and educational experiences during the winter season, featuring an extensive programme of cultural, sporting, and educational activities.

As the first winter camp organised by Dubai Municipality, the initiative aims to enrich children's lives through engaging scientific experiences, develop teamwork skills, stimulate creative thinking, and nurture personal growth by fostering scientific abilities. This effort aligns with Dubai Municipality's mission to create sustainable, innovative recreational spaces that meet the diverse needs of society, enhance quality of life, and promote happiness and well-being. The camp also reflects the Municipality's commitment to fostering children's intellectual and cognitive development through an integrated approach to education and entertainment.

The Winter Camp will include a variety of activities and programmes designed to inspire children and their families, helping to cultivate talents, provide valuable knowledge, and spark creativity. Activities will range from theatre and music sessions, skill-building workshops, and craft and handicraft tutorials to lessons in culinary arts, professional photography, and plastic arts. Other highlights include creating beach-shell artwork, solving puzzles, learning about traffic safety, and acquiring marine rescue skills.

Additionally, the camp will feature a host of recreational excursions and outdoor activities, such as desert adventures, outdoor yoga, horse riding, and visits to prominent attractions including Sheikh Saeed House, Mushrif National Park, Jumeirah Beach, and Dubai Municipality camps. Culinary experiences will include stops at Al Khaimah Restaurant and FAN CAFE at The Dubai Mall.

Through these initiatives, Dubai Municipality seeks to deliver community-focused programmes that promote happiness and well-being while supporting its vision to position Dubai as a global leader in quality of life. The camp emphasises the Municipality's dedication to offering diverse recreational options and integrated facilities that cater to all segments of society.