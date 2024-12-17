Plein Sport Urban Pulse 2024 Watches Collection - Drop 4

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Urban Pulse, emerging as the hero product of the PLEIN DROP 4 watches collection, embodies the essence of determination and strength with its commanding 47mm case. Its design, marked by the audacious statement 'Engineered to win' on the dial, is a testament to the relentless pursuit of victory. Adding to its distinctiveness, the collection features a practical date window positioned at 3 o'clock, ensuring that its wearer is always on schedule for success. The watch's design is further elevated by the striking 3D Tiger head adorning the silicone strap, a symbol of fierce tenacity and courage. The Urban Pulse introduces a new dimension of uniqueness with the Scratch, executed conceptually using lines all over the dial. This innovative approach adds depth and character, symbolizing the wearer's journey through life's challenges and triumphs. The PLEIN SPORT Urban Pulse is available for purchase from September online and at authorized retailers.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION Case: 47 mm Movement: Citizen MIYOTA 2315 3h quartz movement Dial: Green or Black with tiger head at 12h and date window at 3h Strap: Green or Black with 3D Tiger Head on silicone strap and Stainless Steel bracelet Water Resistance: 50 meters



