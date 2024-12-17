Significant Growth In Turkiye's Investments In Azerbaijan
Date
12/17/2024 1:09:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The economic cooperation between Turkiye and Azerbaijan
continues to strengthen, as evidenced by the significant increase
in direct investments, Azernews reports.
In the first nine months of this year, Turkiye's direct
investment in Azerbaijan reached nearly $912 million. This marks a
substantial growth of 4.5% compared to the same period in the
previous year.
It is worth noting that last year, from January to September,
Turkiye's investment in Azerbaijan's Economy totaled around $873
million.
This increase highlights Turkiye's strategic interest in
Azerbaijan and reflects the deepening economic ties between the two
nations. Turkiye's role as the second-largest investor in
Azerbaijan underscores the importance of their bilateral
relationship, which spans various sectors including energy,
construction, and telecommunications.
The consistent rise in investments is not just a testament to
the robust economic relationship but also a reflection of the
mutual trust and collaboration that has been built over the years.
These investments are expected to bring about significant economic
benefits, fostering job creation, technological transfer, and
infrastructural development in Azerbaijan.
As both countries continue to explore new avenues for
cooperation, the positive trend in direct investments is likely to
continue, further cementing their economic partnership.
