Significant Growth In Turkiye's Investments In Azerbaijan

The economic cooperation between Turkiye and Azerbaijan continues to strengthen, as evidenced by the significant increase in direct investments, Azernews reports.

In the first nine months of this year, Turkiye's direct investment in Azerbaijan reached nearly $912 million. This marks a substantial growth of 4.5% compared to the same period in the previous year.

It is worth noting that last year, from January to September, Turkiye's in Azerbaijan's totaled around $873 million.

This increase highlights Turkiye's strategic interest in Azerbaijan and reflects the deepening economic ties between the two nations. Turkiye's role as the second-largest investor in Azerbaijan underscores the importance of their bilateral relationship, which spans various sectors including energy, construction, and telecommunications.

The consistent rise in investments is not just a testament to the robust economic relationship but also a reflection of the mutual trust and collaboration that has been built over the years. These investments are expected to bring about significant economic benefits, fostering job creation, technological transfer, and infrastructural development in Azerbaijan.

As both countries continue to explore new avenues for cooperation, the positive trend in direct investments is likely to continue, further cementing their economic partnership.