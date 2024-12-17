Vietnamese Cuisine Showcased At 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The 17th Global Festival Noida (GFFN) brought the vibrant flavors of Vietnam to the forefront through a Food Festival organized by the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) in association with the AAFT School of Hospitality and and the International Film and Television Club (IFTC). Held at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida, the event celebrated Vietnam's rich traditions, offering attendees an immersive cultural experience.



The Food Festival, a key segment of the Global Film Festival, showcased authentic Vietnamese cuisines, bringing the essence of Vietnam's food heritage to India. Renowned Vietnamese actor and director Mai Thu Huyen and acclaimed actor and producer Jacqueline Thao inaugurated the Vietnamese culinary display. Speaking on the occasion, they expressed their delight in representing Vietnam's cultural identity through its cuisine.



Mai Thu Huyen shared,“Vietnamese cuisine reflects the soul of our culture. It is an honor to present this part of our heritage at such a prestigious global platform. We are excited to share our unique flavors and culinary traditions with the people of India.”



Jacqueline Thao added,“Food is a universal language that brings people together. This event is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen cultural connections between Vietnam and India.”



Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the visionary behind the Global Film Festival, highlighted the significance of the culinary initiative.“Food festivals are a celebration of culture and identity. The inclusion of Vietnamese cuisine through the Indo Vietnam Film and Cultural Forum not only enhances the festival's diversity but also reinforces the strong bond between India and Vietnam,” he said.



The Vietnamese Food Festival added a flavorful dimension to the 17th Global Film Festival Noida, leaving attendees with a deeper appreciation of Vietnam's rich culinary legacy and strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143