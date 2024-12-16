North-East Gateway To Vast Southeast Asian Markets, Scindia Tells Investors

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) North-East is India's gateway to the South and investing in the region will give investors access to the vast Southeast Asian markets, Union for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, has said.

Speaking at the 'North East Trade and Roadshow' here, the minister emphasised the region's immense potential, which now stands ready to contribute to India's growth with an impressive 11 per cent growth rate.

“The development of infrastructure, human resources, and specialised sectors has positioned North-East India as a key player in the nation's future,” he added.

The Union Minister emphasised the importance of building bridges between the vibrant business ecosystems of Mumbai and North-East, thereby ensuring a seamless path for growth and innovation.

The minister further outlined the region's progress in various sectors, including tourism, renewable energy, sports and IT, and emphasised the need for a focused quality-driven approach for development of the region.

He assured investors that the region's youth, high literacy rates, and abundant natural resources make it an ideal destination for investment, particularly in areas like sustainable agriculture, manufacturing, and technology.

“With policies in place to support business growth and a commitment to reducing red tape, North-East India is now offering a red carpet to investors, which will contribute to the growth of India, especially its youth,” said Scindia.

Tripura Chief Minister Professor (Dr) Manik Saha reaffirmed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the North-East region, particularly Tripura, is witnessing remarkable growth.

Tripura, recognised as one of the most peaceful states, has demonstrated impressive economic performance with a per capita income of Rs 1,77,000, making it the second-largest GSDP contributor in North-East.

With robust infrastructure, including excellent road, water, air, and rail connectivity, and a supportive investment climate, the state is becoming a preferred destination for investors.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the state is witnessing transformative growth, driven by strong leadership with a focused investment and development strategy.

“Under the guidance of PM Modi, the state has developed investor-friendly policies and attracted significant responses, particularly in sectors like tourism, food processing and infrastructure, he added.

