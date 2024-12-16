BBQ TELEVISION PRODUCER TURNED PITMASTER OPENS J.BONE's BARBECUE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jordan J. Mallari, owner of J.Bone's Barbecue. WESTFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- J's Barbecue , a new traditional Barbecue restaurant and full-service catering is opening in Westfield NJ. After two decades as a television producer and director, crafting stories across various genres-including an unforgettable chapter filming America's most influential Pitmasters-Jordan J. Mallari is excited to bring his unique, authentic, and flavorful interpretation to the community he loves.Mallari's interest in authentic Southern barbecue began while attending East Carolina University, where he discovered the rich flavors of Eastern North Carolina barbecue, highlighted by visits to beloved local spots like B's Barbecue and Skylight Inn BBQ. Post graduation, Mallari moved to Los Angeles to pursue a television career. His passion for barbecue came full circle when he was hired as a producer and director for a new series called BBQ Pitmasters, which was later followed by producing roles for other barbecue series at CBS Sports and The Cooking Channel.These shows took him all over the U.S., exposing him to nearly every regional barbecue style, and ultimately transforming his life. Mallari learned techniques from world-renowned Pitmasters like Tuffy Stone, Melissa Cookston, Myron Mixon, Aaron Franklin, and Chris Lilly.J. Bone's Barbecue's menu features dishes that exemplify the best barbecue techniques nationwide. Diners can expect fresh smoked meat to order such as brisket, pulled pork, turkey, ribs, smoked and fried wings, and more, paired with comforting and hearty sides like mac and cheese, baked beans, potato salad, cornbread, coleslaw. Banana pudding is available for dessert. Mallari is also offering some surprise and delight items such as pulled pork or brisket egg rolls, and Texas Twinkies, among others.“Nothing motivates me more than people gathering and enjoying a wonderful meal together. I have been cooking for friends and family for almost 15 years and know the joy authentic barbecue brings. I'm excited to share that experience with the Westfield area, offering a taste of something truly special,” said Jordan J. Mallari, owner of J.Bone's Barbecue.“While my career in TV has been amazing, allowing me to travel all over the world telling interesting stories, I now want to create the food that brings people together to relive those memories and to create new ones.”Their Grand Opening is Friday, December 20th at 12:00PM.J.Bone's Barbecue is located at 1117 South Ave W. in Westfield, New Jersey. Current hours are Thursday-Sunday from 11:00 am-8:00 pm. J.Bone's Barbecue is available for dine-in, take-out, and catering.About J.Bone's Barbecue: J.Bone's Barbecue is an authentic barbecue concept located in Westfield, NJ offering full-service catering and dine-in and out options. Founded and helmed by Jordan J. Mallari, the menu showcases the best barbecue techniques from across the country taking inspiration from Mallari's time directing and producing BBQ Pitmasters. For additional information, visit: . Follow along on social @jbonesbarbecue.

