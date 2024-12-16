Kuwait Creativity Award 2024 Honors Kuwaiti Composer Al-Daikan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The Arab Forum honored on Monday Kuwaiti composer Ghannam Al-Daikan and 56 personalities from various Gulf and Kuwaiti institutions with a ceremony for Kuwait Creativity Award 2024.

The ceremony was under patronage of of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

The 12th Kuwait Creativity Award celebrates distinguished people in various fields, including literature, culture, and poetry, of Information Undersecretary Dr. Nasser Muhaisen said on behalf of minister Al-Mutairi.

He added that the Ministry of Information seeks to highlight talented creatives in the field of media.

Arab Media Forum Secretary General Madi Al-Khamees said that the Kuwait Creativity Award is for honoring personalities and artists who have achieved greatness, in Kuwait, the Gulf, and the Arab world in different fields. (end)

