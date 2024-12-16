Brazil’S Steel Output Set To Reach 33.8 Million Tons As Industry Seeks More Freedom

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's steel production is set to reach about 33.8 million tons in 2024, a 5.5% jump over last year. observers see this gain as a sign of resilience, though many argue that steady domestic demand remains essential.



Local mills invest close to R$12 ($2) billion each year, but rising imports and falling exports create hurdles. Some worry about unfair foreign competition and urge steps to ensure stable growth at home.



Analysts highlight the uncertainties of 2024. They note fiscal pressures, high interest rates, and inflation that make it harder to stay competitive. Many call for tax reforms and policies that lower costs.



They question why coal and iron ore face a selective“sin tax” and point out that Brazil's steel and iron producers contribute a smaller share of global emissions than the world average.



China still drives most emissions, though India's share may rise, while Latin America's stays small. The sector aims for climate neutrality by 2050, which requires about R$180 billion.







Investors focus on low-carbon methods, better efficiency, and new resources to replace coal over time. They say Brazil needs more scrap, cheaper gas, and easier access to financing. They also urge Petrobras to allow more open competition in energy markets.

Balancing Growth and Sustainability

Executives believe that developing nations, including Brazil , deserve conditions that fit their economic realities. They note that fires and deforestation, not heavy industry, drive most of the country's emissions.



Still, the steel industry faces mounting pressure. Its leaders say stable growth, backed by fair policies, remains within reach. They value freedom of choice in markets and resources. They want to run efficient operations and find sensible ways to adapt.



This matters because steel production underpins broad economic development. Sound policies can help ensure that growth continues without needless constraints. Brazil's steel sector stands at a crossroads, seeking room to move forward with fewer distortions.



It wants an environment that supports real progress, balanced responsibilities, and reliable supply chains. If these changes take hold, the industry can help shape a more secure future for everyone watching its output.

