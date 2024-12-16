China’S Economic Pulse Weakens Despite Stimulus Efforts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's in November 2024 showed signs of struggle, with key indicators falling short of expectations. This trend persists despite the government's attempts to stimulate growth through various measures. Here's why this matters:



Retail sales, a crucial measure of consumer spending, grew by only 3.0% compared to the previous year. This figure disappointed analysts who had predicted a 4.6% increase.



The slowdown reflects ongoing difficulties in boosting domestic consumption, a key goal of recent stimulus efforts. Several factors contributed to the weak retail performance.



An earlier start to the Singles' Day shopping festival shifted some sales to October. Cosmetics sales saw a sharp decline of 26.4%, contrasting with October's 40.1% surge.



However, automobile and household appliance sales remained bright spots, growing by 6.6% and 22.2% respectively. Industrial production showed a slight improvement, growing by 5.4% year-on-year in November.







This marginal gain surpassed October's 5.3% and exceeded expectations. The modest increase suggests that manufacturing activity may be responding positively to recent stimulus measures.



Fixed asset investment painted a less optimistic picture, growing by only 3.3% year-to-date through November. This figure fell short of the 3.4% forecast and declined from the January-October period.

China's Economic Struggles

Real estate investment continued its downward trend, contracting by 10.4% year-on-year from January to November. The property sector remains a significant drag on the Chinese economy.



While home prices in major cities showed some signs of stabilization, overall property investment contraction highlights persistent challenges. This sector's performance continues to worry economists and policymakers alike.



Deflationary pressures add another layer of complexity to China 's economic woes. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by just 0.2% in November, reaching a five-month low.



This trend raises concerns about weak demand and potential long-term economic stagnation. Export growth, while still positive, has slowed more than expected.



This development raises questions about external demand and China's position in global trade. The incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump adds uncertainty to future trade relations.



Chinese authorities have implemented various stimulus measures since September 2024 to address these challenges. These include monetary easing, property market support, and fiscal measures.



Plans to increase the fiscal deficit ratio and boost bond issuances aim to inject more liquidity into the economy. Despite November's setback, some economists remain cautiously optimistic about China's economic prospects.



They expect full-year GDP growth to approach the official 5% target. Some analysts also suggest that sequential growth momentum may have improved in the fourth quarter.



However, significant challenges lie ahead for the world's second-largest economy. Persistent property market weakness and deflationary pressures continue to hinder growth.



Potential trade tensions with the U.S. add another layer of uncertainty to China's economic outlook. Chinese leaders have signaled their commitment to further stimulus during the recent Central Economic Work Conference.



They pledged "more proactive macro policies" and efforts to "expand domestic demand." The effectiveness of these measures will be crucial in determining China's economic trajectory for 2025 and beyond.



As 2024 draws to a close, China's ability to navigate both domestic and international economic headwinds remains under scrutiny. The coming months will reveal whether the government's efforts can successfully reignite growth and address underlying structural issues in the economy.

MENAFN16122024007421016031ID1108999405