عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Health Min. Stresses Keenness On Meeting Needs Of Society


12/16/2024 3:13:54 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Minister of health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said on Monday the Ministry is eager to continue to provide an environment to support doctors' ambition and meet the needs of society.
Delivering a speech during a ceremony marking the graduation of new doctors form the 2022-2024 Kuwait Board of Dermatology, Al-Awadhi urged them to continue working for excellence and ongoing development.
The noble message of doctors exceeds giving medicine but it includes offering humanitarian care and hope to patients, he said.
Kuwait, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, has been paying utmost attention to the health sector, he affirmed.
He proudly recalled the prominent role of Kuwait's Board of Dermatology program established in 2003 that prepared more professional and qualified specialists.
Meanwhile, head of Kuwait Board of Dermatology Dr. Abeer Al-Bazali said the ceremony is a new start for this path, stressing that Minster of Health's patronage of this ceremony shows keenness on this sector.
Kuwait believes in investing in humans for the country's future, and some 94 doctors have graduated from the board, she noted. (end)
mrv


MENAFN16122024000071011013ID1108999314


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search