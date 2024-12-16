Health Min. Stresses Keenness On Meeting Needs Of Society

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- of Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said on Monday the is eager to continue to provide an environment to support doctors' ambition and meet the needs of society.

Delivering a speech during a ceremony marking the graduation of new doctors form the 2022-2024 Kuwait Board of Dermatology, Al-Awadhi urged them to continue working for excellence and ongoing development.

The noble message of doctors exceeds giving but it includes offering humanitarian care and hope to patients, he said.

Kuwait, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, has been paying utmost attention to the health sector, he affirmed.

He proudly recalled the prominent role of Kuwait's Board of Dermatology program established in 2003 that prepared more professional and qualified specialists.

Meanwhile, head of Kuwait Board of Dermatology Dr. Abeer Al-Bazali said the ceremony is a new start for this path, stressing that Minster of Health's patronage of this ceremony shows keenness on this sector.

Kuwait believes in investing in humans for the country's future, and some 94 doctors have graduated from the board, she noted. (end)

