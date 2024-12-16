Vietjet Air Announces Exciting Promotion For 2024-2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, December 16, 2024 – Vietjet, Vietnam's new-age carrier, is thrilled to announce its special of the year, offering travelers an exciting opportunity to save on group bookings. From December 16 to December 30, 2024, can enjoy a 10% discount (excluding taxes and fees) when booking Eco tickets for groups of 3 to 5 people (excluding infants under 2 years old).



This exclusive promotion is valid across VietJet Air's entire flight network, allowing travelers to explore a variety of exciting destinations at reduced fares. The flight period for this promotion extends from January 1 to October 25, 2025, making it the perfect opportunity to plan upcoming holidays, family reunions, or group getaways.



Passengers can easily book tickets through VietJet Air's official website or mobile app. Travelers can take advantage of this limited time offer to explore VietJet Air's expansive route network, featuring popular destinations across Asia and beyond.



In 2024, the airline expanded its global presence with a network of 168 across Asia and Australia. Since 2019, Vietjet has pioneered direct connections between Vietnam and India, continually expanding its routes to meet rising demand. Currently, the airline operates 68 weekly flights between the two countries connecting key Indian cities-New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Kochi-to major destinations in Vietnam such as Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.





About Vietjet



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

