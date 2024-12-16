First Deputy Prime Minister Hails Security Ties With UAE

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense, and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud praised on Monday the security cooperation with UAE.

A statement issued by the of Interior said the remarks came after Sheikh Fahad received an Emirati delegation headed by the Director General of Identity and Passports at the Authority for Identity, Citizenship, and Security, Major General Suhail Al-Khaili, and the Executive Director of Data at the (Authority), Brigadier Marshid Al-Mazrouei.

According to the statement, discussion focused on security issues of common interest and ways to enhance efforts in all security fields between the two countries.

The statement noted, Sheikh Fahad welcomed his guests, stressing on the depth of fraternal relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Fahad praised the security cooperation and coordination between the two countries, and the joint keenness to enhance the exchange of expertise and successful experiences within the framework of enhancing integration and coordination to maintain collective security, and protect the gains and interests of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

For their part, the Emirati delegation expressed thanks and appreciation to the First Deputy Prime Minister for the warm reception and hospitality, stressing the importance of the topics discussed within the framework of cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. (end)

