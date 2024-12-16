(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Iranian authorities have announced plans to preserve a rare cuneiform inscription dating back approximately 2,800 years to the Urartu kingdom. The inscription, located in Nashtiban, Rezavi Khorasan Province, in eastern Iran, is an importantartefact from the Iron Age kingdom, which thrived in the region during the 8th century BCE.

According to the Tehran Times, a partner of TV BRICS , officials are considering two primary approaches to safeguard the inscription. One option is to enhance protection measures at the current site.

The alternative is to relocate the inscription to a secure museum setting. Should authorities opt for relocation, the original inscription would be replaced by a replica. The site would also include informational displays, in accordance with globally recognised preservation standards.

The inscription is part of a site that has been registered in Iran's National Heritage list since 1968. The site also includes a fortress. Conservation work at Nashtiban is expected to provide valuable information to inform preservation strategies for three additional Urartu inscriptions that have been discovered in the surrounding area.

The Urartu kingdom was a major power in the ancient Near East during the Iron Age, leaving behind significant archaeological remains. The Nashtiban inscription is one such remnant, providing important insights into this period. The inscription's preservation is considered a priority for Iranian authorities, with a decision on the method of conservationexpected in the near future.