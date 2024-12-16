King Receives European Commission President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Monday received European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss regional developments and the current situation in Syria.His Majesty stressed the need to combine international efforts in supporting a peaceful inclusive transition in Syria, in which all Syrian political and social components are represented.His Majesty affirmed the need to safeguard Syria's unity and stability, while protecting its citizens and national institutions.The King reaffirmed the need to put an end to the Israeli war on Gaza, increase humanitarian aid to the Strip, and ensure the success of the ceasefire in Lebanon.In addition, discussions addressed the strategic partnership between Jordan and the European Union, and ways to enhance it across various sectors.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.