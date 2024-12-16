Gurugram: GMDA Conducts Anti-Encroachment Drive On SPR Road

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 16 (IANS) The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) continued its crackdown against encroachment wherein the Enforcement Wing of GMDA on Monday conducted an intensive demolition drive along Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and demolished illegal permanent structures in Rambir ki Dhani which were constructed without permission.

“When the SPR alignment was finalized and the land was demarcated, alternative plots were awarded by HSVP to the land owners. Despite being given possession, the owners continued occupying the land for the last two years and made permanent in Rambir ki Dhani, on the main road along SPR. It was also found that additional shops were built and leased out to furniture vendors & commercial activities were taking place without due permission. Hence, action was taken against this unauthorised activity today,” said R.S. Baath, DTP GMDA and Nodal Officer for Enforcement in Gurugram.

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted along SPR up to Vatika Chowk and 3 main structures along with small rooms, 3 nurseries and 5 furniture shops were demolished. About 2 acres of green belts were cleared in sector 71 and made encroachment-free.

Over 70 police personnel and MCG officials accompanied the Enforcement Team of GMDA in the drive.

“This critical stretch is a pivotal route that connects New Gurugram to sectors 50 - 74 sector and also caters to the traffic of the highway. There was also major traffic congestion due to these illegal encroachments and hurdles along the green belts. GMDA is further also planning to develop service roads along this stretch,” added DTP GMDA.

During the drive, it was also found that on few of the houses were also made on the opposite side of the sector and were given to families on rent. They were given time to relocate before the demolition of these unauthorised structures.

It was also submitted by the local residents in the vicinity that a few of the owners who had been given alternative plots by HSVP had further sold them at a profitable amount and continued residing illegally in the area.

Strict warnings were issued by the Enforcement Team of GMDA to all violators to abide by the law and to clear the green belts and master roads that have been encroached by them else they will face strict action.